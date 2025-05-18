Gold price FALLS today on May 18: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
People are concerned about the constant fluctuations in gold prices. In this video, we'll see the current rates of 22 and 24 carat gold and silver
With gold prices fluctuating daily, it's like a game of snakes and ladders. Let's see what the gold rates are in the Indian market today.
The continuous rise in gold prices is worrying people, especially those with upcoming weddings or other auspicious events.
Today's 22 & 24 carat gold and silver rates.
22 carat gold price:
1 gram: ₹8,720
8 grams: ₹69,760
10 grams: ₹87,200
100 grams: ₹8,72,000
Today's 24 carat gold price
1 gram: ₹9,513
8 grams: ₹76,104
10 grams: ₹95,130
100 grams: ₹9,51,300
Today's 18 carat gold price
1 gram: ₹7,135
8 grams: ₹57,080
10 grams: ₹71,350
100 grams: ₹7,13,500
Gold prices in major Indian cities
10 grams of 22 carat gold: Chennai: ₹87,200, Mumbai: ₹87,200, Delhi: ₹87,350, Kolkata: ₹87,200, Bengaluru: ₹87,200, Hyderabad: ₹87,200, Vadodara: ₹87,250, Ahmedabad: ₹87,250, Pune: ₹87,200, Kerala: ₹87,200
Today's silver price in India
No change in silver price compared to yesterday.
10 grams: ₹970
100 grams: ₹9,700
1000 grams: ₹97,000