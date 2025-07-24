Gold price FALLS today on July 24: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
Check today's gold prices in Kolkata and other major Indian cities. After a recent surge, 22 and 24-carat gold rates have seen a decline. Find out the current prices of the yellow metal
Where do gold prices stand on Thursday? After a recent jump, find out today's gold rates in Kolkata and other major Indian cities.
Kolkata Gold Prices Today:
24 Carat – ₹10,097/gram (up ₹136 from yesterday). ₹100,970/10 grams (up ₹1,360). ₹1,009,700/100 grams (up ₹13,600).
22 Carat – ₹9,255/gram (up ₹125 from yesterday). ₹92,550/10 grams (up ₹1,250). ₹925,500/100 grams (up ₹12,500).
18 Carat – ₹7,573/gram (up ₹102 from yesterday). ₹75,730/10 grams (up ₹1,020). ₹757,300/100 grams (up ₹1,020).
Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹92,550/10 grams (up ₹1,250 from yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹100,970/10 grams (up ₹1,360).
Delhi Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹92,700/10 grams (up ₹1,250 from yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹101,120/10 grams (up ₹1,360).
Mumbai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹92,550/10 grams (up ₹1,250 from yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹100,970/10 grams (up ₹1,360).
Jaipur Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹92,700/10 grams (up ₹1,250 from yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹101,120/10 grams (up ₹1,360).
Chennai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹92,550/10 grams (up ₹1,250 from yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹100,970/10 grams (up ₹1,360).
Patna Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹92,600/10 grams (up ₹1,250 from yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹101,020/10 grams (up ₹1,360).