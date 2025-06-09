Gold price FALLS slightly on June 9: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
City Wise Gold Rates : Planning to buy gold? Monday brings great news! Gold prices have dropped significantly in Lucknow and Varanasi today, June 9th. Prices for both 22 and 24 carat gold have decreased. Find out your city's rates...
| Published : Jun 09 2025, 09:44 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Meta AI
What's the gold price in Lucknow today?
22 Carat- ₹89,940 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,110 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Varanasi today?
22 Carat- ₹89,940 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,110 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Patna today?
22 Carat- ₹89,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,010 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Delhi today?
22 Carat- ₹89,940 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,110 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Mumbai today?
22 Carat- ₹89,790 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,960 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Kolkata today?
22 Carat- ₹89,790 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,960 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Chennai today?
22 Carat- ₹89,790 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,960 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
22 Carat- ₹89,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,010 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Jaipur today?
22 Carat- ₹89,940 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,110 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Bhopal today?
22 Carat- ₹89,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,010 per 10 grams
