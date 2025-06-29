Gold price FALLS on June 29: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold Price Today: Gold prices have been falling for the past few days. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) website, last Saturday, June 21st, gold was at ₹98,691, which has now come down to ₹95,780 per 10 grams.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
How much cheaper has gold become this week?
The price of gold has decreased by ₹2903 this week. In Delhi, 22-carat gold is at ₹89,450, while 24-carat gold is at ₹97,570 per 10 grams.
How expensive has gold become in 2025?
In 2025, gold has become ₹19,618 more expensive in the last 6 months. On January 1st, the price of 24-carat gold was ₹76,162, which has now reached ₹95,780 per 10 grams.
Gold jumped ₹12,810 in 2024
On January 1, 2024, the price of gold was ₹63,352 per 10 grams, which increased to ₹76,162 by December 31st. That is, gold became ₹12,810 more expensive last year.
Gold prices in 10 major cities of the country
What is the rate of 10 grams of gold in New Delhi on June 29th?
22 carat- ₹89,450 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,570 per 10 grams
What is the price of 10 grams of gold in Mumbai today?
22 carat- ₹89,300 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,420 per 10 grams
What is the rate of 10 grams of gold in Kolkata today?
22 carat- ₹89,300 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,420 per 10 grams
What is the rate of 10 grams of gold in Bengaluru today?
22 carat- ₹89,300 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,420 per 10 grams
What is the price of 10 grams of gold in Ahmedabad today?
22 carat- ₹89,350 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,470 per 10 grams
What is the price of 10 grams of gold in Jaipur today?
22 carat- ₹89,450 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,570 per 10 grams
What is the price of 10 grams of gold in Lucknow on June 29th?
22 carat- ₹89,450 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,570 per 10 grams
What is the price of 10 grams of gold in Patna today?
22 carat- ₹89,350 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,470 per 10 grams
What is the price of 10 grams of gold in Chandigarh on June 29th?
22 carat- ₹89,450 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,570 per 10 grams
What is the price of 10 grams of gold in Bhopal on June 29th?
22 carat- ₹89,350 per 10 grams
24 carat- ₹97,470 per 10 grams