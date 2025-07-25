Gold price DROPS again on July 25: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
Gold prices fluctuate constantly. Sometimes they soar, sometimes they dip. Today, gold prices have fallen again. Rates have decreased in various cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. Check out the new prices for 22 and 24 carat gold
Good news! Gold prices dropped significantly on Friday. Gold is a safe haven for long-term investments. However, due to the recent price surge, investment in gold has decreased. Now, gold prices have fallen again. They change constantly, sometimes nearing a lakh, sometimes decreasing.
Gold prices have been steadily increasing over the past few months. While there have been some dips, they haven't been substantial. Today, gold prices have changed again, with a slight decrease compared to yesterday. Here's a quick look at the current gold rates in various cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi.
Today's Gold Rates in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9,210 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,048 per gram. Gold prices have decreased by about ₹50 compared to yesterday.
Yesterday's Gold Rates in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9,255 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,097 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Chennai:
22 Carat - ₹9,210 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,048 per gram.
Today's Gold Rates in Mumbai:
22 Carat - ₹9,210 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,048 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Delhi:
22 Carat - ₹9,225 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,063 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Bangalore:
22 Carat - ₹9,210 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,048 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Ahmedabad:
22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Kerala:
22 Carat - ₹9,210 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,048 per gram
The soaring gold prices in recent years have led many to invest elsewhere. However, some believe that investing in gold is still profitable. Experts suggest that gold prices have reached their peak. Today, gold prices have decreased again.