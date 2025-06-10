Image Credit : Google

People often wonder if there's a legal limit on how much gold jewelry one can own, especially in India, where it holds both sentimental and financial value. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), there are guidelines regarding permissible gold limits one can possess without scrutiny during an income tax raid. The limits are set at up to 500 grams for married women, 250 grams for unmarried women, and 100 grams for men. These amounts are generally not seized even if the family's income status is low.