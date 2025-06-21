Image Credit : TGSRTC @ X

Once, only government-run RTC services were available. But with the arrival of private travels, RTC suffered a setback. Many people are opting for private buses due to their modern services. However, recent changes are evident.

Government road transport organizations are also providing modern services on par with private travels. Telangana RTC is at the forefront of this. In this context, it has recently taken another key decision.