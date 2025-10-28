Image Credit : Getty/freepik AI

In the quiet hills of Kandaar, a tribal village tucked away in Uttarakhand’s Chakrata region, gold has suddenly become a talking point and a controversial one. The village panchayat has passed a new rule that limits women to wearing just three gold ornaments at weddings and social events: a mangalsutra, a nose ring, and a pair of earrings.

Anyone caught flaunting more will have to pay a Rs 50,000 fine.

The decision, though unusual, stems from a very real concern, the rising pressure to display wealth and the burden it places on poorer families.