Gold Mangalsutra, Nose Ring, Earrings and Nothing More? This Indian Village Thinks So
In Uttarakhand's Kandaar village, the local panchayat has restricted women from wearing more than three gold ornaments, a mangalsutra, nose ring, and earrings, at weddings and social events. Violators face a Rs 50,000 fine.
In the quiet hills of Kandaar, a tribal village tucked away in Uttarakhand’s Chakrata region, gold has suddenly become a talking point and a controversial one. The village panchayat has passed a new rule that limits women to wearing just three gold ornaments at weddings and social events: a mangalsutra, a nose ring, and a pair of earrings.
Anyone caught flaunting more will have to pay a Rs 50,000 fine.
The decision, though unusual, stems from a very real concern, the rising pressure to display wealth and the burden it places on poorer families.
‘We live simple lives. This is the right decision’
For Uma Devi, 80, the new rule brings relief rather than restriction.
“Most of us here are poor and live simple lives. I believe the panchayat has made the right decision,” she told a news organisation.
Villagers say the trend of wearing heavy gold jewellery started about two decades ago, when a few men in the community landed government jobs. With improved finances came a new social competition, brides and guests began wearing gold sets weighing 180–200 grams, now worth over Rs 20 lakh.
Soon, lavish ornaments became a symbol of pride, and those who couldn’t afford them felt left out or embarrassed.
“People started judging a family’s respect by the amount of gold their women wore," said one villager. ”It stopped being about tradition and became about showing off."
'If we can ban gold, we can ban whiskey too'
The conversation around restraint isn't limited to jewellery.
Tulsa Devi, another resident, said the panchayat should now focus on banning expensive foreign liquor at social events.
“We used to make small batches of local drinks for weddings. Now everyone wants branded whiskey. It’s become a status thing and a burden,” she said.
'The beginning of social reform'
Tilak Singh, one of the panchayat members who helped frame the resolution, said the idea was to restore simplicity and equality in village life.
“This is just the beginning. We want to stop unnecessary competition and promote modesty. More such reforms will follow,” he said.