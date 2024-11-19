Get Rs 50 lakh free insurance on your LPG Gas cylinder: How to claim

Get free accident insurance with your LPG cylinder booking. This insurance covers losses due to gas leaks or explosions.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

LPG Insurance

Millions of households use LPG cylinders. While LPG offers convenient cooking, it has risks. Cylinder explosions can occur if not handled safely.

article_image2

LPG Insurance

Insurance is crucial in case of cylinder explosions. Many are unaware of the free Rs. 50 lakh accident insurance with LPG bookings.

article_image3

LPG Insurance

LPG is highly flammable, and accidents can happen. Customers can claim up to Rs. 50 lakh insurance for such accidents.

article_image4

LPG Insurance

As per MyLPG.in, LPG customers receive accident insurance up to Rs. 50 lakh for gas leaks or explosions. Coverage includes Rs. 10 lakh per individual, Rs. 2 lakh for property damage, Rs. 6 lakh for death, and Rs. 30 lakh for medical expenses (Rs. 2 lakh per member).

article_image5

LPG Insurance Claim

Report accidents to the police and LPG distributors. The insurance company will investigate, and if the cylinder is at fault, a claim is filed. Required documents include the police report, medical bills, and death certificate if applicable.

