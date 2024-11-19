Get Rs 50 lakh free insurance on your LPG Gas cylinder: How to claim

Get free accident insurance with your LPG cylinder booking. This insurance covers losses due to gas leaks or explosions.

Millions of households use LPG cylinders. While LPG offers convenient cooking, it has risks. Cylinder explosions can occur if not handled safely.

Insurance is crucial in case of cylinder explosions. Many are unaware of the free Rs. 50 lakh accident insurance with LPG bookings.

LPG is highly flammable, and accidents can happen. Customers can claim up to Rs. 50 lakh insurance for such accidents.

As per MyLPG.in, LPG customers receive accident insurance up to Rs. 50 lakh for gas leaks or explosions. Coverage includes Rs. 10 lakh per individual, Rs. 2 lakh for property damage, Rs. 6 lakh for death, and Rs. 30 lakh for medical expenses (Rs. 2 lakh per member).

Report accidents to the police and LPG distributors. The insurance company will investigate, and if the cylinder is at fault, a claim is filed. Required documents include the police report, medical bills, and death certificate if applicable.

