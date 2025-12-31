From PM-Kisan to 8th Pay Commission: Big Money Changes From Jan 2026
From January 1, 2026, major changes like Kisan ID in the PM Kisan scheme, implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, and the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline will come into effect. These will impact the public's financial situation.
January 1 Rule Changes
As 2025 ends, new financial and administrative rules for early 2026 will directly impact daily life. These changes affect farmers, government employees, and taxpayers.
PM Kisan Scheme
First, a major change related to the PM Kisan scheme is coming. To receive aid, a unique 'Kisan ID' will be mandatory for every farmer, helping to identify them and remove fakes.
8th Pay Commission
The long-awaited 8th Pay Commission will be implemented from January 1. This is expected to significantly increase the salaries and pensions of central government employees and retirees.
UPI and Digital Transactions
Changes are also coming to UPI and digital transaction rules. Security measures, including mobile SIM verification, will be tightened to curb cyber fraud, making transactions safer.
Aadhaar PAN Linking
There's a key warning about Aadhaar-PAN linking. If not linked by Dec 31, 2025, PAN cards will become inactive from Jan 1, 2026, causing issues with banking and tax filing.
Kisan ID
New compliance rules for farmers are coming. A Kisan ID is a must for PM Kisan aid. Also, crop insurance will now cover damage by wild animals if reported within 72 hours.
New ITR Form
For taxpayers, a new ITR form will be introduced in January. It will be pre-filled with bank transaction details, making filing easier but also increasing scrutiny.
LPG Price Hike
These changes may also affect household expenses. Prices for LPG, PNG, CNG, and ATF fuels will be revised on Jan 1. A hike in ATF could increase airfares. Car prices may also rise.
