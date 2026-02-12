From MSMEs to Startups: Govt Loan Schemes Offering Easy Credit
The central government offers various loan schemes for needs like starting a business, agriculture, and education. People can benefit by getting low-interest or interest-free loans.
Interest-free loan
Many hesitate to take loans for business or education due to interest. But many don't know about low-interest or interest-free loans from government schemes that help people grow.
Government loan schemes
The PM SVANidhi scheme helps urban street vendors. An initial loan of ₹10,000 is given. If repaid on time, it can be increased to ₹50,000. It's a very low-interest loan.
PM Vishwakarma Yojana
PM Vishwakarma Yojana is for traditional artisans. The beneficiary pays only 5% interest; the government covers the rest. No collateral is needed. Aid for training is also given.
Kisan Credit Card
The Kisan Credit Card scheme is key for farmers. The 9% interest drops to 7% with a subsidy. Timely repayment gives another 3% off, making it nearly interest-free.
Education loan subsidy
An interest subsidy on education loans is available for weaker students. The government covers interest during studies. Apply via the Jan Samarth portal. Don't delay payments.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.