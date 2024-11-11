Foodies! You can save up to Rs 42,000 annually with Swiggy’s HDFC Bank Credit Card

Calling all food lovers! With the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can earn 10% cashback on food and grocery orders and save up to Rs 42,000 annually. Grab this limited-time offer and get the card free for life during the festive season.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card

Are you a food lover who orders food and groceries online? If so, there's a great opportunity to earn 10% cashback.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card

The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card can help you save up to Rs 42,000 a year. As part of a festive offer, this credit card is being offered free for life for a limited time.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card

Currently, there are no joining or annual fees for this credit card. You can apply for it online or in person through HDFC Bank's digital platforms until December 31st. If you want this card, you need to apply during the offer period. This offer is not applicable to existing Swiggy HDFC Credit Card holders. As an added benefit, cardholders will receive a 3-month free subscription to Swiggy One. Swiggy One members get free delivery on orders.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card

If you order through Swiggy and pay with this card, you'll receive 10% cashback, up to Rs 1500 each month. You'll also get 5% cashback (up to Rs 1500 monthly) when ordering from hundreds of e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Ola, and Uber.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card

In addition, customers can earn 1% cashback on all other expenses, up to ₹500 each month. Cashback is not available on rent payments, EMI transactions, etc. This card features contactless technology, allowing you to pay by tapping the card on the POS machine.

Latest Videos