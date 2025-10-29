EPFO May Raise PF Salary Limit to Rs 25,000: What It Means for You
EPFO plans to raise the monthly salary limit for mandatory contributions from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000. This change is expected to bring over one crore more workers into the social security net.
14
Image Credit : Google
EPFO New Announcement
EPFO plans to raise the mandatory monthly salary limit for EPF and EPS from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000. A final decision is expected in the next board meeting in Dec or Jan.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Social Media
Salary Limit Increase
An internal assessment by the Labour Ministry suggests raising the limit by Rs. 10,000 could bring over a crore more people under social security. Unions have long demanded this.
34
Image Credit : Social Media
Employee Welfare Fund
Currently, both employee and employer contribute 12% of the salary to EPF. A higher limit means EPF and EPS funds will grow faster, leading to better retirement benefits.
44
Image Credit : our own
Ministry of Labour
Experts say raising the salary limit to Rs. 25,000 is a key step to expand social security. It ensures long-term financial safety and pension benefits for India's workforce.
Latest Videos