Enjoy VIP treatment! THESE 5 Credit Cards offer free airport lounge access worldwide

Many credit cards provide access to airport lounges, but terms and conditions vary. Some offer unlimited domestic lounge visits, while others have restricted access to international lounges.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

For frequent travelers, having a credit card that offers complimentary airport lounge access can make the journey more comfortable and luxurious. Many credit cards provide access to airport lounges, but terms and conditions vary. Some offer unlimited domestic lounge visits, while others have restricted access to international lounges. Additionally, certain cards require users to meet a spending threshold before qualifying for lounge access in the next quarter.

If you're looking for a credit card that provides this exclusive travel perk, here are the top five options to consider:

1. HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card:

The HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card allows travelers to enjoy 12 complimentary airport lounge visits within India at both domestic and international terminals. To avail of this benefit, users need to swipe their Regalia Gold card at the lounge entrance.

2. American Express Platinum Card:

The American Express Platinum Card offers access to an extensive network of over 1,400 airport lounges across 130 countries. This includes premium lounges like The Centurion Lounge, Delta Lounge, and Priority Pass Lounges. However, the card comes with a high annual fee of Rs 66,000 plus taxes.

3. SBI Card Elite:

This credit card provides six complimentary international airport lounge visits per calendar year, with a maximum of two visits per quarter. Cardholders can access over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide, making it an excellent option for international travelers.

4. ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card:

With the ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card, users get two complimentary international lounge visits per year, along with four domestic lounge visits per quarter at select airports in India. The Priority Pass Membership gives access to over 1,400 lounges in 145+ countries, while the DreamFolks Membership offers entry to more than 650 lounges in 100+ countries.

5. Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card:

Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card users can enjoy complimentary international lounge visits, along with eight additional guest visits per year through the Priority Pass card. However, starting April 20, 2024, the number of complimentary guest visits will be revised to four per year.

