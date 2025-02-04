Elcid Investment to MRF-Indias Most Expensive Stocks, Top Companies and Investment Strategies

Hundreds of companies are listed on the Indian stock market, with some stocks being exceptionally expensive. MRF and other prominent companies follow closely.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

India's Most Expensive Stocks: Top Companies

Hundreds of companies are listed on the domestic stock market. Traders constantly monitor the performance of various companies' shares. There are stocks valued at less than one rupee. Do you know which are the most expensive stocks in our country? You would have to spend one and a half lakh rupees to buy one share. With the increasing interest of young investors, trading activities from intraday trading to long-term investments are seeing an upswing.

budget 2025
article_image2

Stock Markets in India

India has two main stock exchanges: the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Companies wishing to offer shares to the public must be listed on these exchanges. While many investors seek affordable penny stocks available for less than a rupee, some stocks are priced exceptionally high.

article_image3

High-Priced Stocks in India

This makes them the giants of the Indian stock market. Among the highest-priced stocks in India, Elcid Investment Limited takes the top spot with a staggering share price of ₹1,56,299. This company primarily focuses on investing in other companies, making it the most expensive stock in the Indian market. Madras Rubber Factory (MRF), India's leading tire manufacturer, follows closely with a share price of ₹1,37,793.

article_image4

High-Return Stocks

Renowned for its dominance in the automotive sector, MRF consistently maintains its premium valuation. Third on this list is Page Industries, trading at ₹47,278. This company is well-known for selling premium innerwear, loungewear, and socks under the popular brand Jockey. In fourth place, Honeywell Automation India Limited boasts a share price of ₹38,109. This company specializes in automation and software solutions for industries like aerospace and infrastructure.

article_image5

Profitable Stocks

It has a significant contribution to industrial growth. Fifth on the list is Yamuna Syndicate with a share price of ₹36,152, followed by 3M India at ₹29,464. Bosch, a prominent name in automotive and industrial technology, trades at ₹28,477, securing the seventh position. Shree Cement follows, trading at ₹27,555, making it one of the top stocks in the construction sector.

article_image6

Investors and High-Value Stocks

Bombay Oxygen Corporation, trading at ₹26,700, and Abbott India, a leading pharmaceutical company, are among other high-value stocks. Despite their high price tags, these companies remain attractive to investors due to their strong financials and market presence.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion vkp

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view snt

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers? shk

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers?

Recent Stories

Trump set to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, cut funding for relief agency: Report dmn

Trump set to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, cut funding for relief agency: Report

Buying a gaming smartphone? 5 things to check before buying it gcw

Buying a gaming smartphone? 5 things to check before buying it

Football Bang out of order: Henderson gets into heated argument with reporter over his potential Monaco move (WATCH)

‘Bang out of order’: Henderson gets into heated argument with reporter over his potential Monaco move (WATCH)

2 railway officials injured as goods train collides with stationary train in UP's Fatehpur anr

2 railway officials injured as goods train collides with stationary train in UP's Fatehpur

'She has no right to say this': Arun Govil slams Jaya Bachchan, asks proof on 'contaminated water' remark vkp

'She has no right to say this': Arun Govil slams Jaya Bachchan, asks proof on 'contaminated water' remark

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon