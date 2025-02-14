Double benefit! New Rs 1,000 allowance launched alongside Lakshmi Bhandar; apply now

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced great news for the women of West Bengal. In addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will provide an additional Rs 1,000. How to avail this benefit?

Mamata Banerjee shares good news, bringing smiles to the faces of women in West Bengal. What did she announce? She introduced a new scheme for the state.

In addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will now provide an extra Rs 1,000 to the women of the state.

Mamata Banerjee stated that until now, under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, general category women received Rs 1,000 per month, and reserved category women received Rs 1,200 per month.

Let's find out the name of this special scheme by the state government. How to apply for this scheme? What is the application deadline? When will the funds be disbursed?

Mamata Banerjee's new initiative aims to improve the lives of senior citizens in the state. The West Bengal government has launched a special scheme for senior citizens aged 60 and above, called the Old Age Pension Scheme.

Under this scheme, senior citizens aged 60 and above in our state receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000.

