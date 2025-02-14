Double benefit! New Rs 1,000 allowance launched alongside Lakshmi Bhandar; apply now

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced great news for the women of West Bengal. In addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will provide an additional Rs 1,000. How to avail this benefit?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 8:38 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee shares good news, bringing smiles to the faces of women in West Bengal. What did she announce? She introduced a new scheme for the state.

budget 2025
article_image2

In addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the West Bengal government will now provide an extra Rs 1,000 to the women of the state.

article_image3

Mamata Banerjee stated that until now, under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, general category women received Rs 1,000 per month, and reserved category women received Rs 1,200 per month.

article_image4

Now, in addition to the Lakshmi Bhandar amount, the West Bengal government will provide an extra Rs 1,000 to the women of the state.

article_image5

Let's find out the name of this special scheme by the state government. How to apply for this scheme? What is the application deadline? When will the funds be disbursed?

article_image6

Mamata Banerjee's new initiative aims to improve the lives of senior citizens in the state. The West Bengal government has launched a special scheme for senior citizens aged 60 and above, called the Old Age Pension Scheme.

article_image7

Under this scheme, senior citizens aged 60 and above in our state receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000.

article_image8

Senior citizens covered under this scheme receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000, directly deposited into their bank accounts by the state government.

