Don’t miss THESE December deadlines: Aadhaar, tax and special FD rates

December is here, and so are some critical deadlines that you simply can’t afford to miss! Whether it’s updating your Aadhaar for free, filing your income tax returns on time, or taking advantage of special fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, the clock is ticking. These deadlines offer not only convenience but also significant financial benefits, so acting now is crucial. Keep reading to ensure you don’t let these opportunities slip through your fingers this month!

1. UIDAI extension

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates until December 14, 2024. This allows users to update their Aadhaar details such as name, address, and date of birth without any charges. After this date, updates will still be possible, but a nominal fee will be required. If you haven't updated your Aadhaar yet, this is your last chance to do it for free.