Don’t miss THESE December deadlines: Aadhaar, tax and special FD rates

December brings crucial deadlines. Last dates for free Aadhaar updates, income tax filing, and special FD interest rates are ending this month. Take immediate action to avoid missing the deadlines.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

December is here, and so are some critical deadlines that you simply can’t afford to miss! Whether it’s updating your Aadhaar for free, filing your income tax returns on time, or taking advantage of special fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, the clock is ticking. These deadlines offer not only convenience but also significant financial benefits, so acting now is crucial. Keep reading to ensure you don’t let these opportunities slip through your fingers this month!

1. UIDAI extension

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates until December 14, 2024. This allows users to update their Aadhaar details such as name, address, and date of birth without any charges. After this date, updates will still be possible, but a nominal fee will be required. If you haven't updated your Aadhaar yet, this is your last chance to do it for free.

article_image2

Taxpayers

2. ITR filing

Taxpayers who missed the July 31, 2024, deadline can file their Income Tax Return (ITR) by December 31, 2024 to submit their income. The Income Tax Department has emphasized this as the final opportunity to avoid penalties. Those who fail to file by this date will have to file a belated return, which comes with additional penalties.

article_image3

FD Interest Rates

3. Interest rates on FDs.

For those looking to invest in low-risk options like Fixed Deposits (FDs), December offers an opportunity. Several banks are currently offering attractive interest rates on FDs, but rate revisions are possible after this month. IDBI Bank has revised interest for Utsav Fixed Deposit schemes, offering special interest rates until December 31, 2024.

Interest rates are 7.05% for 300-day FDs, 7.25% for 375-day FDs, and 7.20% for 444-day FDs. Senior citizens earn even better returns under this scheme. Take advantage of these opportunities and act now to avoid last-minute hassles.

