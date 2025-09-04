Diwali Gift for Farmers: GST Cut on Fertilizers, Agri Equipment & Dairy Products
Prices of pesticides and agricultural equipment have been reduced for farmers. Let's see the full details.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
GST Reduction in India
The 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has reduced tax rates on several essential commodities, providing significant relief to the agriculture and dairy sectors. These tax cuts are expected to reduce farmers' production costs and lower the price of essential dairy products for consumers.
GST Reduction on Dairy Products
The 5% GST on Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk and paneer has been completely waived, making them tax-free. The GST on condensed milk, butter, other fats, and cheese has been reduced from 12% to 5%. These tax cuts will make everyday dairy products more affordable, especially benefiting rural and urban consumers.
Diesel Engines, Pumps Price Will Decrease
The GST on agricultural machinery has been reduced from 12% to 5%. This includes fixed-speed diesel engines below 15HP, manually operated pumps, drip irrigation and sprinkler nozzles, soil preparation machines, harvesting and storage machines, fertilizer production machines, and tractors (excluding road tractors with engine capacity above 1800 cc).
Bio-pesticide prices will decrease
Similarly, the GST on tractor tires, tubes, diesel engines (above 250 cc), hydraulic pumps, and various tractor parts has been reduced from 18% to 5%. The GST on various bio-pesticides has been reduced from 12% to 5%. This tax reduction is expected to directly benefit farmers and ensure stable income for dairy farmers.