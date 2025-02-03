DA hike update: Will West Bengal govt employees get DA at par with central staff?

Great news for Bengal government employees. Will the Mamata Banerjee government form the 7th Pay Commission after the central budget? Big news has come to the fore.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

There is a ray of hope among a section of state government employees regarding the upcoming budget of the West Bengal government.

Because, many believe that the 7th Pay Commission may be announced in this budget. However, even if there is a possibility, questions are being raised about whether this announcement will actually be implemented.

Speculation is rife among government employees ahead of the last full budget of the third Mamata Banerjee government.

However, nothing has been officially announced yet. Many believe that even if the 7th Pay Commission is formed, it will take a long time to implement, as was the case with the 6th Pay Commission.

The DA of state government employees is currently 14%, while central government employees get 53% dearness allowance under the 7th Pay Commission.

In other words, there is a 39% difference between the DA of the state and the centre. Due to this huge gap, there are doubts whether the employees will get the proper effect of salary increase even if the 7th Pay Commission is introduced.

The 6th Pay Commission is currently in effect in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee announced the formation of this commission in 2015.

But it took almost five years for the commission's recommendations to be implemented and the 6th Pay Commission came into effect from January 1, 2020. As a result, the question remains when the 7th Pay Commission will actually take shape, even if it is announced.

Meanwhile, the central government has announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026. Although there has been no official announcement about this yet.

A section of state government employees believe that if the 7th Pay Commission is formed, it should be implemented quickly. Otherwise, there will be long delays as before.

No response has been received from the state government in this regard. However, the matter will become clear after the budget announcement.

