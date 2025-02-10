DA hike update: West Bengal government employees to get 6% increase?

DA Hike update: Great news for government employees in West Bengal! Rumors of a DA increase have been circulating for a while. While the dearness allowance hasn't increased yet, there's now talk of a potential 6% rise for state government employees. When will the DA announcement be made?

The central government has been increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees in several phases. Following suit, many state governments have also increased DA for their employees. However, government employees are still not satisfied. They are demanding a new pay commission, similar to the central government's DA increase, arrears, and several other demands.

But Mamata Banerjee's government has not made any new announcements regarding the DA increase. In 2023, she announced the DA for government employees in December. But this time, the government is tight-lipped about it. So when will the DA for government employees be increased? This question is circulating throughout the state. Also Read | Another 7% DA hike for central govt employees? Who will get the extra money?

Recently, there have been rumors that happy days are coming for state government employees. There were rumors that the DA for government employees would be announced after December 25th. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may announce the dearness allowance for her state's government employees in 2025. Sources say there is a possibility of a 6% increase in dearness allowance for state government employees.

In that case, the DA for government employees may increase after the state budget. State government employees will breathe a sigh of relief in the new month. So everyone is now eagerly waiting for the government to announce the DA increase. Although there are rumors about the matter, the Chief Minister has not given any indication yet. So everyone is counting the days waiting for the DA announcement. Also Read | DA hike update: Will Mamata Banerjee government provide increment to select employees?

Latest Videos