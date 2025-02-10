DA hike update: West Bengal government employees to get 6% increase?

DA Hike update: Great news for government employees in West Bengal! Rumors of a DA increase have been circulating for a while. While the dearness allowance hasn't increased yet, there's now talk of a potential 6% rise for state government employees. When will the DA announcement be made?

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

The central government has been increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees in several phases. Following suit, many state governments have also increased DA for their employees.

However, government employees are still not satisfied. They are demanding a new pay commission, similar to the central government's DA increase, arrears, and several other demands.

budget 2025
article_image2

But Mamata Banerjee's government has not made any new announcements regarding the DA increase. In 2023, she announced the DA for government employees in December. But this time, the government is tight-lipped about it.

So when will the DA for government employees be increased? This question is circulating throughout the state.

Also Read | Another 7% DA hike for central govt employees? Who will get the extra money?

article_image3

Recently, there have been rumors that happy days are coming for state government employees. There were rumors that the DA for government employees would be announced after December 25th.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may announce the dearness allowance for her state's government employees in 2025. Sources say there is a possibility of a 6% increase in dearness allowance for state government employees.

article_image4

In that case, the DA for government employees may increase after the state budget. State government employees will breathe a sigh of relief in the new month.

So everyone is now eagerly waiting for the government to announce the DA increase. Although there are rumors about the matter, the Chief Minister has not given any indication yet. So everyone is counting the days waiting for the DA announcement.

Also Read | DA hike update: Will Mamata Banerjee government provide increment to select employees?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations vkp

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways ddr

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways

Gautam Adani's son Jeet's wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on NTI

Gautam Adani’s son Jeet’s wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on

Will Zomato app now be called ETERNAL? Truth about CEO Deepinder Goyal's surprise announcement here ddr

Will Zomato app now be called ETERNAL? Truth about CEO Deepinder Goyal's surprise announcement here

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval vkp

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval

Recent Stories

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour shk

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH] NTI

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon