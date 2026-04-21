- Home
- Business
- DA Hike Update: WB Employees Allowance Rises To 22%, CM Reveals Payment Date Soon Expected
DA Hike Update: WB Employees Allowance Rises To 22%, CM Reveals Payment Date Soon Expected
From a public meeting, the Chief Minister announced a 4% DA hike for state employees, taking total allowance to 22%. Sources say the revised DA may be effective from April 1, with payments expected to be credited soon.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
The DA hike for West Bengal's state government employees has been in the news for a long time. This comes just as new information about a 2% DA hike for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission has also surfaced, sparking fresh discussions.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Here, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen making the special announcement from a public meeting in Sonarpur. She has confirmed that the 4% DA hike, which was part of the state budget, will be rolled out soon.
35
Image Credit : stockPhoto
The Chief Minister stated that the additional 4% DA, which was announced in the budget, will be disbursed soon. Her comment, coming right before the elections, has grabbed everyone's attention. This has raised hopes among employees that the extra money might hit their bank accounts before the polls.
45
Image Credit : Gemini
According to sources in Nabanna, the finance department is expected to issue a formal notification about the budget-announced DA in the coming days. Once this increased allowance is implemented, employees will receive DA at a total rate of 22 percent.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
No matter when the money is credited, the DA hike will be effective from April 1. Currently, employees receive DA at an 18% rate under the 6th Pay Commission. The additional 4% will take this to 22%. However, an official government notification is still awaited, so the exact date for the money transfer is not yet known.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos