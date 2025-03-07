DA Hike expected on Monday! Salary boost for central govt employees in March

Read Full Article

Good news for central government employees! The central government may make a big announcement about increasing DA next week. As a result, central government employees may receive a large sum of money in their accounts this month. How much will they get?

The central government may give a gift before Holi. The gift means an increase in DA and DR. The announcement was made before Holi last year.

So, it is expected that the announcement may be made around this time this year as well. This announcement may be made under the 7th Pay Commission.

How much percent can DA increase under the 7th Pay Commission? Although nothing can be said for sure right now, it is estimated that it may be increased by 3%. If the DA increase rate increases by 3%, then the total DA will be 56%.

Currently, DA is at 53 percent. More than 1 crore employees and pensioners will benefit from the government's DA, DR increase announcement.

How much percent DA will increase depends on the AICPI-IW index. Meanwhile, preparations have also started for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission.

The recommendation may be submitted to the central government at the beginning of next year. Then decision-making under the 8th Pay Commission.

Before that, the 7th Pay Commission, there is a possibility of a big announcement next week. According to employee organizations, DA may increase by 3 to 4 percent this time. As a result, the salary of employees may increase from Rs 540 to Rs 720 per month.

If the basic salary of a government employee is Rs 18,000, then he is currently getting Rs 9,000 under 50 percent DA.

If DA increases by 3 percent, then the new dearness allowance will be Rs 9,540, i.e. he will get Rs 540 more.

At the same time, after a 4% DA increase, the new Dearness Allowance will be Rs 9,720, which will give Rs 720 more.

