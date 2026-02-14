Currency Update: RBI Responds to Rumours on Rs 100, Rs 500; Check Details
The Reserve Bank has released a major update on Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 notes. Will the old notes be valid? Find out what those with Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 notes need to know.
Big change in Rs. 100, Rs. 500 notes
Despite more digital payments, cash is vital in rural areas and for small businesses. Key changes are coming for Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 notes to boost security features.
500 Rupee Note
New security features will stop fake notes and make them last longer, helping people spot real ones. The quality of Rs. 100 & Rs. 500 notes is improving. Old notes remain valid.
100 Rupee Note Update
The Rs. 100 note's design is not changing completely. Print, ink, and paper quality are better. It's more durable, and the watermark and security thread are clearer.
Detecting counterfeit notes
This helps spot fake notes, especially in rural areas. The Rs. 500 note's security is stronger. Microprinting, color, and design details are improved to fight counterfeiting.
Reserve Bank Update
The basic design is the same. Old and new notes will work at ATMs and banks without issues. This change is for public welfare and currency security, officials say.
