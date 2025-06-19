Credit card fraud: Reporting window, rules and protection tips explained
With credit card fraud on the rise, it's crucial to understand how it happens, the legal protections available, and how to stay safe.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Preventing Credit Card Fraud Easily!
In today's digital age, credit cards are essential to our financial lives. However, credit card fraud is increasing with digital transactions. These scams threaten our financial security and trust, and studies show that middle-class people are particularly vulnerable. It's crucial to understand how these scams work, the legal protections available, and how to stay safe.
How Does Fraud Happen?
Stealing your card details through fake bank sites, emails, or messages is the most common method. Criminals also install devices on ATMs and PoS machines to copy card details.
SIM Swap Fraud is another method where fraudsters use your mobile number to get OTPs and other crucial information. Fake websites are also used to steal card details. If your card is lost or stolen, anyone can use it for transactions.
Legal Protection and Penalties
- India has strict laws against credit card fraud, with various sections governing these crimes:
- Information Technology Act (IT Act), 2000:
- Section 66C – Identity theft: 3 years imprisonment and ₹1 lakh fine.
- Section 66D – Fraud with a fake ID: 3 years imprisonment.
Applicable Laws
Indian Penal Code (IPC):
- Section 468 – Creating fake documents for fraud: Up to 7 years imprisonment.
- Section 471 – Using a fake document as genuine: Same penalty.
Companies Act:
- Section 447 – Major financial fraud: 6 months to 10 years imprisonment, plus a fine.
What You Should Do
If you're a victim of credit card fraud, take these steps immediately: Block your card. File an official complaint with your bank. Report it within 72 hours. If you report within this timeframe, the bank must resolve it within 90 days. Filing an FIR with the police ensures legal protection.
Important Safety Measures
- Never share your PIN, CVV, or OTP.
- Don't click suspicious links in emails or messages.
- Use only official bank apps and websites.
- Check your monthly statements.
- Enable two-factor authentication.
- Avoid transactions on public Wi-Fi.
986% Increase in Fraud
Credit card and online fraud have skyrocketed in India in the last two years. RBI data shows 6,699 cases in 2022-23, jumping to 29,082 in 2023-24, a 986% increase. This reflects low security awareness despite increased digital transactions.
50% Drop in Fraud Cases
36,075 financial fraud cases were recorded in 2023-24, 80% being credit card and online fraud. The first half of 2024-25 saw 12,069 such cases. However, RBI data shows a 50% drop in the first half of 2025 due to improved security and preventative measures.
What Indian Citizens Should Do
Reporting Timeframe
Vigilance is crucial for Indian consumers. Report suspicious transactions immediately and block your card. Reporting within 72 hours ensures full consumer protection, and banks must resolve the issue within 90 days.
Don'ts
Banks advise against sharing PINs, CVVs, and OTPs. Check monthly statements. The RBI recommends using official bank apps and avoiding public Wi-Fi.
The Right Approach
Credit card fraud is a serious crime with financial and emotional consequences. While laws exist, awareness and proactive measures are the first line of defense. Legal knowledge, financial savvy, and security practices are essential for self-protection.