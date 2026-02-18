Ajay Joseph

With over eight years of journalistic experience, Ajay Joseph Raj. P has been a dedicated member of the Asianet Newsable team, where he serves as the Chief Copy Editor. His expertise spans Business, Career, Stock Market, National, International, and viral/trending topics, with a knack for crafting compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences.Before joining Asianet Newsable, Ajay honed his skills at OneIndia News and Opoyi English, gaining extensive experience in delivering impactful stories across various beats.