Customers seeking new loans or refinancing existing ones are likely to benefit from these revised rates. Previously, Canara Bank's minimum home loan rate was 7.90%, which has now been reduced to 7.40%, making EMIs lighter. Similarly, car loans, earlier charged at 8.20%, are now available at 7.70%.

This rate reduction trend is becoming increasingly common as public sector banks respond to the Reserve Bank's repo rate cut. For middle-class families in semi-urban and rural areas, such moves bring real savings and better financial access.