Buying property? New registry rules kick in from April 30: Check what's required
New land registry rules are being implemented in India from April 30. Aadhaar-based documents, online document submission, biometric verification, and GIS-based mapping are being made mandatory to increase transparency and prevent fraud.
Land registry law
The Narendra Modi government is introducing new rules. From April 30, the rules are changing. A big change has come in the land registry law.
Land registration
Aadhaar-based documents
This new rule is being introduced to reduce corruption and introduce a digital system. From now on, both the buyer and seller will have to submit Aadhaar-based documents.
Sale deeds
Blockchain-based digital land record system is being introduced in selected states. Sale deeds and other documents will now have to be submitted online.
Biometric verification
Presence at the sub-registrar's office for biometric verification is mandatory. Registration will be completed within 10 working days. Similarly, from now on, GIS-based land mapping has to be used for boundary accuracy.