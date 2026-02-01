Coconut wasn’t the only beneficiary. The Budget also rolled out targeted programmes for cashew and cocoa, signalling a broader push to strengthen plantation crops.

The goal is to make India self-reliant in raw production and processing, reduce import dependence, and improve export competitiveness. By 2030, the government wants Indian cashew and cocoa to be seen as premium products in global markets—much like coffee or tea today.

Together, these initiatives aim to support farmers, encourage value addition and build a stronger agri-export ecosystem.