8th Pay Commission: Rs 51,480 basic salary, Rs 36,000 pension likely in 2026
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented by the government in 2026. Salary increases will be based on the fitment factor, and the minimum pension may be raised.
| Published : May 20 2025, 11:49 AM
1 Min read
8th Pay Commission Update
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented in 2026. While the government has announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, it has not yet been implemented. An announcement is expected soon.
Fitment Factor
Based on the fitment factor, the salaries of central government employees and pensioners will be increased. This time a 2.86 fitment factor may be recommended.
Minimum Pension Increase
The minimum pension will be increased from Rs.9,000 to Rs.36,000. The 8th Pay Commission may reduce the pay disparity between government and private sectors.
8th Pay Commission Update
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be formed by 2026. It is expected to be implemented in 2026. Once the new pay commission is implemented, there will be a substantial increase in salaries.
