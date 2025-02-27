BSNL offers: Unlimited calls for RS 5 with 90 days validity and more

BSNL is implementing a plan offering unlimited calls for ₹5 with 90 days validity.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 4:56 PM IST

BSNL: Unlimited Calls for ₹5! 90 Days Validity! BSNL's Quality Offering!

While Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are leading telecom companies in India, they keep raising recharge costs. Many customers are turning to BSNL.

budget 2025
article_image2

BSNL Recharge Plans

BSNL offers an attractive recharge plan with unlimited calls, data, and free SMS. The ₹439 plan includes unlimited voice calls and free national roaming.

article_image3

BSNL Affordable Plans

BSNL is strategizing to attract new subscribers, including 4G deployment, 5G testing, and customer service improvements.

article_image4

BSNL Data Plan

BSNL is actively working on bringing 4G service, expected by March, with full nationwide rollout by year-end. 4G network testing has begun.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report AJR

India's GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report

EV AI boom drives hiring surge; engineers expect 20-40% salary hike: Report AJR

EV, AI boom drives hiring surge; engineers expect 20-40% salary hike: Report

NDDB West Assam Milk Producers ink MoU to boost Purabi Dairy's processing capacity AJR

NDDB, West Assam Milk Producers ink MoU to boost Purabi Dairy's processing capacity

India's economic growth outlook remains stable despite global uncertainties: Report

India's economic growth remains strong amid global uncertainties: Report

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth

Recent Stories

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more RBA

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor dmn

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage RBA

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

Recent Videos

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Video Icon
'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon