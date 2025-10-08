Booked a Train? Now Change Your Date Online for Free; Check Details
Train Ticket: Indian Railways has shared some good news, stating that you can now change the date of your reserved train ticket. Let's look at the full details of this new process.
Rail Transport
Rail transport is the backbone of India. Many people prefer train travel as it's a comfortable and tireless way to journey long distances. Millions book and travel by train daily. Sometimes, even after booking, situations arise where the travel date needs to be changed.
You can change the date of a reserved train ticket
Under the current railway system, if passengers want to change their travel date, they must cancel the old ticket and book a new one. You can't directly change the date of a booked ticket. However, Indian Railways has announced that starting this January, you can change the date of confirmed train tickets online for free.
Good news from the Railway Minister
However, getting a confirmed seat on your new desired date is not guaranteed. Your seat depends on availability on the new date. Also, if the new ticket fare is higher, passengers must pay the difference. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told NDTV that this new rule will be effective from January.
What are the current ticket rules?
Under current rules, if you cancel a confirmed ticket 48 to 12 hours before departure, 25% of the fare is deducted. If canceled 12 to 4 hours before, the deduction increases. It's important to note that you cannot cancel a ticket after the final reservation chart is prepared.