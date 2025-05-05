Big relief after 13 years: Allowance hiked 2.5 times for THIS state govt employees
State government employees received good news on Monday morning. A few days ago, the state government had increased the dearness allowance. After that, the state announced more good news about salary increases.
Dearness Allowance had already been increased. Now the state government has decided to increase a special allowance. This allowance has been increased after a long 13 years.
This allowance has been increased two and a half times at once. This extra money will be included with the May salary. As a result, state government employees will receive more salary in June.
An order has also been issued from the General Administration Department, which states that this money will be paid with the May salary. Meanwhile, government employees are happy with this decision of the government as they have received this benefit after 13 years.
In fact, the ministerial allowance of the officers and employees appointed in the ministry has not been increased for the last 13 years. In such a situation, the ministerial allowance of officers and employees has been increased by 2.57 times.