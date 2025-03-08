Big DA Hike nefore Holi: Check how much govt employees' salary will increase!

The central government may announce an increase in dearness allowance for government employees before Holi. Central government employees are waiting for Holi.

article_image1
Updated: Mar 8, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Dearness Allowance Before Holi

The central government may announce an increase in dearness allowance before Holi. It is speculated that the dearness allowance for central government employees may be increased by 2 or 3 percent. However, the central government has not announced anything yet.

budget 2025
article_image2

Reason for Speculation

Last year, the central government increased the dearness allowance for government employees before Holi. Therefore, DA may be announced before March 14 this year.


article_image3

Hope of Government Employees

Central government employees hope that the central government may announce at least a 2% DA increase this time. Last time, during Diwali, the central government increased the DA by 3%.

article_image4

DA Benefit

Currently, central government employees receive DA at the rate of 53%. If the central government increases the DA by 2%, they will receive DA at the rate of 55%.

article_image5

Salary Increase with 2% DA

If someone's monthly salary is Rs 30,000, and their basic pay is Rs 18,000, then they will now receive Rs 9,540 rupees as DA.

article_image6

If DA Increases by 3%

If the DA increases by 3 percent, the employee's DA will increase by Rs 540 to Rs 10,800 per month. The central government has already recommended the 8th Pay Commission for government employees, which is currently under discussion.

article_image7

Eighth Pay Commission Implemented

Government employees estimate that the Eighth Pay Commission may be implemented from next year. This will significantly increase the salary of central government employees.

article_image8

State's Position on DA

The state government has also announced DA in the budget. However, while some government employees are happy with it, most are unhappy.

