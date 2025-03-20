user
user

Big boost for UPI users: Incentives announced for payments up to Rs 2,000

The central government has taken a major decision to increase UPI transactions in business.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

UPI Payment Incentive:

This time, the Union Cabinet has decided to give incentives to small businesses. The government has approved ₹1500 crore for this. Generally, the cashback aspect of UPI transactions is known to everyone (UPI payment limit per day).

article_image2

However, this time, the government will not only give cashback but also incentives

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet took a big decision regarding UPI payments. It is known that an incentive will be given on transactions of ₹2,000.


article_image3

In the current financial year, small businesses will get 0.15% incentive on ₹2000

The central government has announced that under this scheme, if a person sends up to ₹2,000 (Person to Merchant) to a business via UPI, an incentive of 0.15% will be given on the transaction (UPI Payment Guidelines).

article_image4

However, only small businesses will get this benefit. Big businesses will not get the benefit of this incentive in any way.

article_image5

Also, a zero merchant discount rate (MDR) is being maintained for all transactions which will ensure free digital transactions.

article_image6

If a customer makes a purchase of ₹2000 or less. And if they transact through UPI, then the small business will get an incentive of ₹1.5 per transaction (UPI payment incentive).

article_image7

On the other hand, banks will also receive this allowance. It is known that this decision has been taken with the aim of encouraging digital payments and strengthening the cashless economy.

article_image8

According to the government, UPI is the easiest way for shopkeepers now

It can be said that it is a safe and fastest payment method. Through which, the money goes directly to the bank account.

article_image9

Meanwhile, this facility will be available in UPI service without any extra cost

A record of digital transactions will be created. As a result, it will be easier to get loans. Customers will get extra benefits and no extra charges will be taken for it.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report shk

Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report

Sensex Nifty surge as Fed holds rates steady; markets open on strong note AJR

Sensex, Nifty surge as Fed holds rates steady; markets open on strong note

Centre Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth AJR

Centre's Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth

Indian economy shows strength amid global uncertainty, reveals RBI report; check details AJR

Indian economy shows strength amid global uncertainty, reveals RBI report; check details

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns AJR

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns

Recent Stories

Judge who blocked Trump from implementing transgender troops ban has activism history with Democrats: Report shk

Judge who blocked Trump from implementing transgender troops ban has activism history with Democrats: Report

Gal Gadot talks about Evil Queen role: Experience, reactions ahead of Snow white release MEG

Gal Gadot talks about Evil Queen role: Experience, reactions ahead of Snow white release

Amaal Malik suffers from clinical depression; blames his parents for differences with his brother Armaan RBA

Amaal Malik suffers from clinical depression; blames parents for differences with his brother Armaan

Elon Musk's X sues Centre over alleged censorship via IT Act, calls it 'unlawful content regulation' shk

Elon Musk's X sues Centre over alleged censorship via IT Act, calls it 'unlawful content regulation'

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Which Google smartphone should you buy? gcw

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Which Google smartphone should you buy?

Recent Videos

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sanjay Raut Defends Aaditya Thackeray in Disha Salian Case: 'It Was an Accident, Not a Murder'

Sanjay Raut Defends Aaditya Thackeray in Disha Salian Case: 'It Was an Accident, Not a Murder'

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!

Video Icon