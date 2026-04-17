Best Monthly Investment Plan: Smart Mutual Fund Tips to Grow Your Wealth Faster
Experts are breaking down the real math behind investment returns, comparing options like bank FDs, mutual funds, and the stock market to reveal what you can actually earn and which suits your financial goals.
Where Should You Invest Your Money?
Many people feel confused about where to invest. They often look at big return numbers but don’t understand the real profit after inflation and risks, which can lead to wrong financial decisions.
Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs)
Bank FDs are considered one of the safest investment options. Currently, they offer around 6.5% interest. While your money stays secure, these returns usually just match inflation and don’t help in creating significant wealth.
Mutual Funds
Mutual funds are a better option for those looking for higher returns. On average, they can give 12% to 15% returns over time. In fact, anything above 12% is seen as a very good return in this category.
Stock Market
The stock market offers higher return potential but comes with higher risk. You can earn around 18–20% returns, but there’s also a chance of losing money if the market goes down or investments are not chosen wisely.
Trading and F&O
Trading and Futures & Options (F&O) are extremely risky. While some people make quick profits, many end up losing money. These options require strong knowledge, experience, and constant monitoring.
Crypto and Betting Apps
Cryptocurrencies and betting apps carry very high risk. Prices can change suddenly, and there is little control or stability. Many people lose money here, so it’s important to be very cautious before investing.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.