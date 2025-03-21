Bank timings revised? Will banks operate on Sundays from April 2025?

Read Full Gallery

The central government is likely to announce that banks will only be open on select days, with transactions closed on the remaining days. The Modi government is about to take several important decisions regarding customer service. Will banks now be open on Sundays?

A major change is coming to the country's banking services. According to the new decision of the Central Government, banks will now be open only 5 days a week (Bank Open).

For a long time, bank employees have been demanding 2 days off a week. Now the central government has accepted that demand. However, another big change is coming with this.

Bank working hours may increase further. What are the changes in the new rules? Currently, banks are closed on Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

But according to the new rules, banks will be closed 2 days every week from now on. However, keeping in mind the inconvenience of the customers, the central government has planned to increase the working hours.

When will the bank be open? If the new rules are implemented from April 1st, the bank will be open 5 days a week and the working hours may increase further.

It is believed that customers will now be able to complete bank work from morning till evening. So will the bank be open on Sunday! That is, will customer service be available in your local bank on Sundays?



No, that will not happen. Bank employees will now have holidays on Saturdays and Sundays.

