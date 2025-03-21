user
user

Bank timings revised? Will banks operate on Sundays from April 2025?

The central government is likely to announce that banks will only be open on select days, with transactions closed on the remaining days. The Modi government is about to take several important decisions regarding customer service. Will banks now be open on Sundays?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

A major change is coming to the country's banking services. According to the new decision of the Central Government, banks will now be open only 5 days a week (Bank Open).

article_image2

For a long time, bank employees have been demanding 2 days off a week. Now the central government has accepted that demand. However, another big change is coming with this.


article_image3

Bank working hours may increase further.

What are the changes in the new rules?

Currently, banks are closed on Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

article_image4

But according to the new rules, banks will be closed 2 days every week from now on. However, keeping in mind the inconvenience of the customers, the central government has planned to increase the working hours.

article_image5

When will the bank be open?

If the new rules are implemented from April 1st, the bank will be open 5 days a week and the working hours may increase further.

article_image6

It is believed that customers will now be able to complete bank work from morning till evening.

So will the bank be open on Sunday! That is, will customer service be available in your local bank on Sundays?

No, that will not happen. Bank employees will now have holidays on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus AJR

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus

Is Donald Trump's great tariff war building a trade wall? Economic shifts, impact on India & more decoded snt

Is Donald Trump's great tariff war building a trade wall? Economic shifts, impact on India & more decoded

Important Precautions to Take When Considering a Personal Loan ddr

Smart borrowing: Key precautions to take before applying for a personal loan

BREAKING: Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report shk

Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report

Sensex Nifty surge as Fed holds rates steady; markets open on strong note AJR

Sensex, Nifty surge as Fed holds rates steady; markets open on strong note

Recent Stories

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on NTI

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on

IPL Top Bowlers Most Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Ravichandran Ashwin Hrd

IPL 2025: Chahal to Ashwin - Top 6 highest wicket-takers in tournament

Husband wife joint account: Earn Rs 10,000 monthly with THIS Post Office scheme! AJR

Husband-wife joint account: Earn Rs 10,000 monthly with THIS Post Office scheme!

rani mukerji inspired eye makeup looks for brown eyes sri

Brown Eyes Magic: 6 Eye Makeup Looks Inspired by Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerjees Lehenga Styles for Short Height and Curvy Figures SRI

Look Classy in Rani Mukherjee's 8 Lehengas for Short Height

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon