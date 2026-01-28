Bank Holidays in February: Full List of Days Banks Will Remain Closed
After a long break in January, banks will be closed on several days in February too. Besides the weekly holidays on Saturdays and Sundays, banks will be shut in various states for different festivals.
Bank holidays in January
Banks were closed starting January 23 for Netaji's birthday. This was followed by weekend holidays on Jan 24-25, another holiday on Jan 26, and a bank strike on Jan 27.
Holidays in February
After a five-day closure, banks are open again. With the new month approaching, the February holiday list has been released. See when banks will be closed this February.
Full list
The list reveals multiple holidays in February besides weekends. These include: Feb 1 (Sun), Feb 14 (2nd Sat), Feb 15 (Sun), Feb 22 (Sun), and Feb 28 (4th Sat).
Festival holidays
Festival holidays include Maha Shivaratri on Feb 15 in several states. Also, Feb 18 for Losar in Sikkim, Feb 19 for Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra, and Feb 20 for State Day.
Will online services remain operational?
Banks will be closed on multiple days in February. However, online services like IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, UPI, mobile, and internet banking will remain fully operational.
