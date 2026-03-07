Anthropic, maker of AI chatbot Claude, has identified job roles most at risk from AI, including programmers, analysts, and sales reps. While current impact is minimal, the tech could have a 'seismic effect' on many professions in the future.

Jobs Most Exposed to AI

Computer programmers, customer service representatives, data entry keyers, medical record specialists, market research analysts and marketing specialists, among some others, are some of the job roles that are most at risk of being taken over by artificial intelligence, according to CBS News, which cited Anthropic, the maker of the AI chatbot Claude.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Among other job roles that may be hit by AI are sales representatives, financial and investment analysts, software quality assurance analysts, information security analysts, and computer user support specialists. As per the CBS News, Anthropic says it has built an early warning system to track which US jobs are most exposed to artificial intelligence.

Current vs. Future Labor Market Impact

The company's new research comes as fears mount that AI is taking work away from young job-seekers. Older white-collar workers are fretting about their long-term job security in the face of capable generative AI tools, besides recent layoffs at large corporations. Anthropic's researchers tracked the gap between AI's capabilities and how the technology is actually being used by workers across professions.

The analysis found "limited evidence that AI has affected employment to date," as per the CBS News. Early fears that AI is responsible for rising joblessness among young college grads may also be overblown, the researchers said, noting only "suggestive evidence that hiring of younger workers has slowed in exposed occupations."

"But despite the finding that AI has so far had little measurable impact on the labor market, the researchers said the technology could eventually have a seismic effect on many professions, from lawyers to sales reps," the CBS News report read. Professions that are considered to be more "exposed" to artificial intelligence are projected to grow more slowly through 2034, Anthropic found, citing data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Least Exposed Occupations

The least exposed occupations are those which require physical abilities to do tasks, it added. (ANI)