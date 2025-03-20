Attention SBI customers! Key banking rules changing from April 1

Read Full Gallery

SBI Card has announced revisions to its reward points program. Some categories will now earn fewer reward points than before, for example, online spending on Swiggy (effective March 31, 2025) and purchasing Air India tickets (effective April 1, 2025).

Which cards do these new rules apply to?

SimplyCLICK SBI Card, Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card, and Air India SBI Signature Credit Card holders should take note of these changes to optimize their rewards strategy. Here's a detailed explanation of the changes: