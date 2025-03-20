user
Attention SBI customers! Key banking rules changing from April 1

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 1:57 PM IST

SBI Card has announced revisions to its reward points program. Some categories will now earn fewer reward points than before, for example, online spending on Swiggy (effective March 31, 2025) and purchasing Air India tickets (effective April 1, 2025).

Which cards do these new rules apply to?

SimplyCLICK SBI Card, Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card, and Air India SBI Signature Credit Card holders should take note of these changes to optimize their rewards strategy. Here's a detailed explanation of the changes:

SimplyCLICK SBI Card: Reduced Reward Points on Swiggy These cardholders currently earn 10X reward points on online transactions made on Swiggy. From April 1, 2025, this will be reduced to 5X reward points. However, 10X reward points will still be available for online purchases made on Apollo 24X7, etc.


Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card: Reduced Reward Points on Air India Tickets Currently, these cardholders earn 15 reward points for every ₹100 spent on Air India tickets. From March 31, 2025, this will be reduced to 5 reward points per ₹100 spent.

Air India SBI Signature Credit Card: Reduced Reward Points on Air India Tickets Currently, these cardholders earn 30 reward points for every ₹100 spent on Air India tickets. From March 31, 2025, this will be reduced to 10 reward points per ₹100 spent.

