Anger mounts as West Bengal govt employees plan action over Dearness Allowance

Despite a 4% dearness allowance (DA) increase announced in the state budget, West Bengal government employees remain dissatisfied. Even though they have been receiving salaries under the Sixth Pay Commission since 2020, they plan to continue their protests due to the lack of a fifth installment DA increase.

Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 4:43 PM IST

A lawsuit regarding dearness allowance was ongoing between state government employees and the Mamata Banerjee government before the state budget presentation.

budget 2025
Despite waiting for a considerable time, employees did not receive a DA increase, leading to growing discontent among some.

In the state budget, Chandrima Bhattacharya announced a 4% dearness allowance increase. This brings the dearness allowance for state government employees to 18%. This 4% increase will be effective from April 1st.

Pratap Naik and Manas Bhuiya, convener and chairman of the state organization, have sent instructions for the program to various government departments.

Bhaskar Ghosh, the platform's convener, stated that every government employee organization's duty is to protect the interests of its employees.

The protest will continue as the Mamata Banerjee government has not fulfilled the employees' demands regarding DA.

Since 2020, employees have been receiving salaries under the 6th Pay Commission. A two-day protest program will be held to continue this protest.

This time, employees had hoped for a DA increase in the fifth installment, but it did not happen. As a result, state government employees are not at all happy with the 4% DA increase. The organization has stated that the protests will continue.

