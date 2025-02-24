Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Who earns more in the Telugu states? Telangana or Andhra? What is the per capita income of each state?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 3:04 PM IST

Telugu States Per Capita Income

Per Capita Income: A country's or state's development can be determined by the income of its people. Higher per capita income indicates development and a better standard of living... lower income indicates a backward region. Therefore, every state in India tries to increase its per capita income... The Telugu states are also competing to increase their per capita income.

budget 2025
article_image2

chandrababu revanth reddy

Telangana People are Richer Than AP: Before the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation, the per capita income of all Telugu people was the same. But with the separation of the two states in 2014, the per capita incomes also changed. With Hyderabad, a city with huge income, going to Telangana, the per capita income of the people here is higher.

At the same time, the per capita income of the people of AP, who lost huge income, decreased. Currently, the per capita income of Andhra Pradesh is Rs 2.68 lakh. That means a person in the state has an average income of this much.

The per capita income of Telangana is Rs 3.56 lakh. That means Telangana people are richer than AP people. Interestingly, Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad has a higher per capita income than Hyderabad. The average income of each person in that district is Rs 9.54 lakh. Thus, Telangana has stood at the top in the country in terms of per capita income. But AP is lagging behind in income.

TDP leaders say that AP did not receive investments due to the destructive rule of the previous government that is why the state income did not increase. They say that the state is getting back on track again under the current coalition rule and the per capita income is increasing. CM Chandrababu recently clarified that they are moving forward with the vision of making AP a state with a per capita income of Rs 58.14 lakh by 2047.

article_image3

indian states Per Capita Income

Per Capita Incomes by State: Sikkim has emerged as the state with the highest per capita income in the country. The average income of one person in that state is Rs 5.49 lakh. It is followed by Goa with Rs 5.02 lakh, Delhi with Rs 4.44 lakh and Chandigarh with Rs 4.06 lakh per capita income. Apart from these small states and union territories, Telangana is at the top in per capita income among the big states.

Along with this state, Karnataka, Haryana and Tamil Nadu also have a per capita income of over Rs 3 lakh. Kerala has Rs 2.69 lakh, Maharashtra has Rs 2.42 lakh, Gujarat has Rs 2.85 lakh, Pondicherry has Rs 2.16 lakh, Uttarakhand has Rs 2.34 lakh, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands has Rs 2.32 lakh per capita income.

Andhra Pradesh, with a per capita income of less than Rs 3 lakh, is ranked 15th in the country. Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur also have low per capita income. Jharkhand is at the bottom with Rs 84 thousand, Uttar Pradesh with Rs 79 thousand and Bihar with Rs 59 thousand.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Adani Group to invest Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030 AJR

Adani Group to invest Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030

Nifty Sensex fall over 0.7% at open amid muted Q3 earnings, FIIs sell-off AJR

Nifty, Sensex fall over 0.7% at open amid muted Q3 earnings, FIIs sell-off

AI innovation gap? India struggles with homegrown models, relies on global tech AJR

AI innovation gap? India struggles with homegrown models, relies on global tech

Advantage Assam 2.0: Rs 1.22 lakh crore investment proposals cleared before summit AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: Rs 1.22 lakh crore investment proposals cleared before summit

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report AJR

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report

Recent Stories

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon