Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Who earns more in the Telugu states? Telangana or Andhra? What is the per capita income of each state?

Telugu States Per Capita Income

Per Capita Income: A country's or state's development can be determined by the income of its people. Higher per capita income indicates development and a better standard of living... lower income indicates a backward region. Therefore, every state in India tries to increase its per capita income... The Telugu states are also competing to increase their per capita income.

Telangana People are Richer Than AP: Before the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation, the per capita income of all Telugu people was the same. But with the separation of the two states in 2014, the per capita incomes also changed. With Hyderabad, a city with huge income, going to Telangana, the per capita income of the people here is higher.

At the same time, the per capita income of the people of AP, who lost huge income, decreased. Currently, the per capita income of Andhra Pradesh is Rs 2.68 lakh. That means a person in the state has an average income of this much.

The per capita income of Telangana is Rs 3.56 lakh. That means Telangana people are richer than AP people. Interestingly, Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad has a higher per capita income than Hyderabad. The average income of each person in that district is Rs 9.54 lakh. Thus, Telangana has stood at the top in the country in terms of per capita income. But AP is lagging behind in income.

TDP leaders say that AP did not receive investments due to the destructive rule of the previous government that is why the state income did not increase. They say that the state is getting back on track again under the current coalition rule and the per capita income is increasing. CM Chandrababu recently clarified that they are moving forward with the vision of making AP a state with a per capita income of Rs 58.14 lakh by 2047.