Anant Ambani to Isha Ambani: Inside the Ambani Family’s Impressive Education Background
The Ambani family’s next generation stands out not just for wealth and legacy but for their exceptional global education. From Ivy League degrees to top business schools, each heir brings strong academic credentials to the empire.
Ambani Family Educational Qualifications
The Ambani family is often seen as India’s equivalent of royalty, a powerhouse of wealth, influence, and legacy. While heirship to Reliance Industries is significant in itself, what truly sets the next generation apart is their strong academic foundation. Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s children, along with their spouses, have pursued top-tier global education, reflecting a blend of traditional values and international ambition.
Let’s take a closer look at the educational qualifications of the Ambani family’s young leaders.
Akash Ambani
Akash, the elder son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), Mumbai, one of India’s most prestigious institutions.
He later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Economics at Brown University, USA, an Ivy League institution known for academic excellence and global leadership training.
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani, now a leading face of Reliance Retail and Jio, also studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
She then moved to the U.S. for higher studies, completing her undergraduate degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University, one of the world’s most elite universities.
To further strengthen her business expertise, she earned an MBA from Stanford University, a top global business school.
Anant Ambani
The youngest of the Ambani siblings, Anant, too, is an alumnus of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Like his brother, he attended Brown University in the United States, preparing himself for leadership roles in Reliance’s expanding energy and sustainability ventures.
Shloka Mehta (Akash Ambani’s Wife)
Shloka, known for her philanthropic work and influential presence, brings an equally strong academic background.
She graduated from Princeton University with a degree in Anthropology, one of the most prestigious colleges in the world.
She later studied law at the London School of Economics (LSE), a globally respected institution for political science, economics, and law.
Radhika Merchant (Anant Ambani’s Wife)
Radhika Merchant brings both academic strength and artistic discipline to the family. She completed her schooling in Mumbai at the Cathedral and John Connon School and later at École Mondiale World School.
She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from New York University (NYU), a globally respected institution.
Beyond academics, Radhika is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, reflecting her deep connection to Indian classical arts.
Anand Piramal (Isha Ambani’s Husband)
Anand Piramal, a prominent entrepreneur and Executive Director of the Piramal Group, also studied Anthropology at Princeton University.
He further pursued his passion for business and policymaking at the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he earned his law qualification.