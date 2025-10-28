Amazon Plans to Lay Off 30,000 Employees Amid Global Restructuring
Layoffs: World-renowned e-commerce and tech giant Amazon is reportedly preparing for massive layoffs. It seems they are considering laying off as many as 30,000 employees.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Another sword over employees
Famous e-commerce firm Amazon is preparing for massive layoffs again. It's considering letting go of 30,000 corporate staff to cut costs, as reported by Reuters.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : X
Notices already sent to 27,000 people
Since late 2022, Amazon has cut 27,000 jobs. This new round is set to be the largest in its history, affecting about 10% of its 350,000+ corporate employees.
35
Image Credit : Meta AI
Which departments will be affected?
Over the past two years, Amazon cut jobs in devices, communications, and podcasting. This round may hit HR, People Experience & Tech, and Services. Managers have been trained.
45
Image Credit : Gemini
Advance information for employees
Managers have been instructed on how to communicate the layoffs. The first phase could see 1,000 employees get notices next week, mostly from the Minneapolis office.
55
Image Credit : Getty
"This is the AI era" – Amazon CEO Andy Jassy
CEO Andy Jassy is focusing on AI and new tech, leading to cost-cutting. He says, 'We are in the AI era.' This move creates uncertainty and job security fears in the tech sector.
Latest Videos