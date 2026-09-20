Adani Power is investing Rs 48,000 crore in a 3,200 MW thermal power project in Assam, which is set to become the largest in the Northeast. The project aims to boost industrial activity and provide affordable electricity, said Jeet Adani.

Northeast's Largest Power Project

Adani Power’s 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Assam represents an investment of Rs 48,000 crore and is slated to become the largest power generation asset in the Northeast, Adani Group Director Jeet Adani said on Sunday.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the project at Chapar in lower Assam’s Dhubri district, he said the project would support industrial and business activity in the region while providing affordable electricity to households. “The upcoming 3,200 MW Thermal Power Project by Adani Power represents an investment of Rs 48,000 Crore. In just a few years, this project will become the largest power generation asset in the Northeast. It will fuel industries, give businesses the power to scale, and help bring affordable electricity to homes,” he said.

Massive Job Creation

“Building this project will bring together thousands of workers, engineers, technicians, contractors, and suppliers. It will spark massive economic activity for local businesses. The youth will find excellent jobs close to home, and the communities living around the project will be our partners in this progress. In fact, we’ve already conducted 4 to 5 job drives here, and 4,500 local youth from Assam have already been hired,” he added.

Jeet Adani said the Group’s businesses in Assam will generate around 40,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for the people here. “This is just the beginning. As we grow in Assam, opportunities for local youth will grow with us. Our goal is to ensure that more and more local talent becomes an active part of this growth journey,” he said.

A New Powerhouse of Economic Growth

He said Assam’s true identity lies in the warmth of its people and their incredible willpower. “Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed a huge shift across the entire Northeast. This region has always been famous for its stunning beauty and rich culture. But today, its identity has evolved way beyond that. Today, alongside its culture, the Northeast is emerging as a dynamic new powerhouse of economic growth, modern infrastructure and national mega-projects. And as the gateway to the Northeast, Assam is leading this change,” he said.

Praise for State Leadership

He said under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has risen to become one of India’s most promising investment destinations.

Jeet Adani said the Assam Chief Minister doesn’t want to see development just sitting on paper, files, or presentations. “He wants to see it on the ground, as fast as possible. There is speed in his decisions, a real sense of urgency in his execution, and an incredible enthusiasm towards new ideas. Let me put it differently – Himanta Da’s energy and speed are completely Gen Z! Even though he is the Chief Minister of Assam, the way he works makes it feel like he is the CEO of the state. He keeps an eye on the progress, timeline and delivery of every single project. And it is this exact combination that is supercharging the speed of Assam’s development,” Jeet Adani said.

He said Assam has shown the world how economic growth and ease of doing business can go hand-in-hand with social development and environmental responsibility.

Adani Group's Broader Commitment

“As investors, we see a government here that is ambitious, proactive, and fully committed to creating new opportunities for its people. Last year, at the Rising Northeast Global Investors Summit, our Group Chairman, Shri Gautam Adani, announced that the Adani Group would invest up to Rs one lakh crore in the Northeast over the next 10 years. Today, I am incredibly proud to share that work is already underway in Assam with an investment of nearly Rs 80,000 crore,” Jeet Adani said.

“But to me, something even more important than the numbers is the commitment our Chairman made back then. He made it absolutely clear that in every single initiative of ours, local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement must come first. That is the true spirit of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he added.

Jeet Adani said that the Group’s commitment to Assam is not limited to thermal power. “I truly believe that in the coming years, Assam won't just generate energy for its own needs—it will become a major energy hub, powering the security of the entire nation. You could say that Assam has the potential to become the ‘Battery of India’.”

Expanding into Diverse Sectors

He said the Adani Group is also handling the development and operation of Guwahati’s Airport. “Today, the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport stands at the center stage of our national imagination. Our vision is clear: the gateway to a fast-growing, new Assam must move at exactly same speed. As part of this vision, we are developing Guwahati Airport City into a mixed-use commercial hub. In the first phase, we are building two hotels—one premium and one midscale—alongside vibrant retail, food, beverage, and entertainment zones,” he said.

Jeet Adani said the Adani Group’s journey in Assam is not limited to power and airports. It spans across diverse sectors—from Smart Meters and Cement to Connectivity and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) services. “Our businesses might be different, but our purpose is the same: to build high-quality infrastructure that accelerates growth and creates long-term value for local communities,” he said.

A Commitment to the People of Assam

“To the people of Assam, I want to say we are not here just to do business. We are a part of your family and your community. We are here as one of your own, to grow together with you. Your trust means everything to us,” he said.

“We will stand by Assam through every challenge, and we will celebrate every step of your success. Assam is no longer just a project destination on a map—it is our home, and its people are like our own,” he added. (ANI)