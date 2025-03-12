After market dip, check out 4 stocks experts say could rebound strongly

Read Full Gallery

The decline in the US markets was reflected in the Indian stock market on March 11. Meanwhile, brokerage firms have selected 4 stocks for the short and long term that are expected to provide good returns in the future.

Best Stocks To Buy: Brokerage firm Nomura has recommended buying shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, the country's largest pharmaceutical company. The brokerage firm is confident, considering the company's strong performance in the third quarter of the current financial year. In the December quarter, the company's net profit increased by 15% year-on-year to ₹2,903.3 crore, and operating income increased by 10.5% to ₹13,675.4 crore. The brokerage firm has set a long-term target price of ₹1,970 for this stock. On March 11, the stock closed at ₹1,657, up 2.82%.

SRF Stock

1. SRF share Axis Direct has given a buy rating on SRF shares, a specialty chemical manufacturing company. Its target price for 30 days has been fixed at ₹3,185. A stop loss of ₹2,699 should be placed for this. On March 11, the stock closed at ₹2,944.65.

.2. Castrol India Stock Brokerage firm Axis Direct has selected Castrol India, which manufactures lubricants, for positional investors. A buy rating has been given to this stock for 30 days. The target price for this stock is fixed at ₹263 and the stop loss at ₹209. On March 11, the stock closed at ₹242.65, up 3.34%.

3. Sakaliti India Stock Brokerage firm JM Financial has recommended investing in Sakaliti India shares. The target price for this stock has been fixed at ₹67. On March 11, the stock closed at ₹42.40, up 1.56%. This will give a return of more than 52% from the shares. The maximum size of this stock is ₹56.5. Trading is going on with a correction of about 23% from there.

4. Globus Spirits Stock Axis Direct is also confident about the shares of premium liquor maker Globus Spirits. The target price for this stock has been fixed at ₹1,210 for 30 days. A stop loss of ₹840 should be placed for this. On March 11, this stock closed at ₹951, down 2.55%. Get advice from your market expert before making any investment.

