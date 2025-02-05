8th Pay Commission: Will central govt employees get a salary hike in 2026?

Despite the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, a salary increase for central government employees in 2026 is unlikely. It is believed that submitting the pay commission report and completing the subsequent process will take a considerable amount of time.

Bad news for central government employees as there may be no salary or pension increase in 2026.The Modi government recently formed the 8th Pay Commission. This will increase the income of government employees and pensioners.

Calculations suggest the basic pay will be around Rs 51,500. The minimum pension will be Rs 25,000. Now, bad news regarding the 8th Pay Commission. It's being said that salaries won't increase in 2026.

The Modi government announced the 8th Pay Commission last month, before the budget. They stated that panel members would be appointed soon.

Accordingly, the panel will be formed with 2 members and a chairman. It's being said that this panel will be formed next year. Once the panel members submit their report, the calculations will begin. After a long process, salaries will be increased.

Therefore, everyone believes that the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is still a long way off. Meanwhile, experts believe that the formation of the 8th Pay Commission will take time, as there was no separate announcement about it in this year's budget. If the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the basic salary will increase by 186%. This will benefit lakhs of government employees and pensioners.

