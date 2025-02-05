8th Pay Commission: Will central govt employees get a salary hike in 2026?

Despite the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, a salary increase for central government employees in 2026 is unlikely. It is believed that submitting the pay commission report and completing the subsequent process will take a considerable amount of time.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Bad news for central government employees as there may be no salary or pension increase in 2026.The Modi government recently formed the 8th Pay Commission. This will increase the income of government employees and pensioners.

budget 2025
article_image2

Calculations suggest the basic pay will be around Rs 51,500. The minimum pension will be Rs 25,000. Now, bad news regarding the 8th Pay Commission. It's being said that salaries won't increase in 2026.

article_image3

The Modi government announced the 8th Pay Commission last month, before the budget. They stated that panel members would be appointed soon.

article_image4

Accordingly, the panel will be formed with 2 members and a chairman. It's being said that this panel will be formed next year. Once the panel members submit their report, the calculations will begin. After a long process, salaries will be increased.

article_image5

Therefore, everyone believes that the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is still a long way off. 

Meanwhile, experts believe that the formation of the 8th Pay Commission will take time, as there was no separate announcement about it in this year's budget. If the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the basic salary will increase by 186%. This will benefit lakhs of government employees and pensioners.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast vkp

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion vkp

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view snt

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH]

Ive never seen you bat this slowly: Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH) HRD

'I've never seen you bat this slowly': Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH)

Photos Nora Fatehi 6 trendy blouse designs for sarees lehengas gcw

PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi’s 6 blouse designs for sarees, lehengas

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025 iwh

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest vkp

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon