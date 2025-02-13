8th Pay Commission update: Will govt employees get salary hike this year? What we know so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will increase the salaries of central government employees. While previously slated for implementation in 2026, new updates suggest it could begin in 2025.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 8:32 AM IST

In January, Prime Minister Modi approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Under this, the salaries of central government employees could increase based on a 2.86 fitment factor.

budget 2025
article_image2

Millions of government employees have been eagerly awaiting the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. Previous reports suggested implementation from January 1, 2026.

article_image3

However, a new update suggests the 8th Pay Commission could be implemented from January 1, 2025. Experts believe starting in 2026 is difficult, implying a potential delay.

article_image4

Can the 8th Pay Commission be implemented from January 1? How will this delay affect employees? Experts believe the 2025 budget lacked allocation for the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image5

The 8th Pay Commission might be implemented after the 10-year term of the 7th Pay Commission. Considering these factors, implementation on January 1, 2026, seems difficult.

article_image6

Experts believe a delayed implementation won't negatively impact employees. They say the government will pay arrears for the delay period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tech sustainability, and growth: 10 companies transforming India's economic landscape AJR

Tech, sustainability, and growth: 10 companies transforming India's economic landscape

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion AJR

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion

New Income Tax bill on cards, set for Lok Sabha introduction on Thursday; check details AJR

New Income Tax bill on cards, set for Lok Sabha introduction on Thursday; check details

Stock market bloodbath: Sensex plunges over 1,000 points on US tariff concerns AJR

Stock market bloodbath: Sensex plunges over 1,000 points on US tariff concerns

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food' vkp

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food'

Recent Stories

RSMSSB CET Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Exam Result declared, check steps to download iwh

RSMSSB CET Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Exam Result declared, check steps to download

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature expected to DIP again? Check met office forecast HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature expected to DIP again? Check met office forecast HERE

Indian army strikes back after ceasefire violations along LoC; Heavy Pakistani casualties reported anr

Indian army strikes back after ceasefire violations along LoC; Heavy Pakistani casualties reported

Indian Army's next leap: From advanced bulletproof jackets to exoskeleton technology snt

Indian Army's next leap: From advanced bulletproof jackets to exoskeleton technology

BlackBerry Stock Soars To Over 2-Year High Even As Broader Market Struggles: Retail Remains Optimistic

BlackBerry Stock Soars To Over 2-Year High Even As Broader Market Struggles: Retail Remains Optimistic

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon