8th Pay Commission update: Will govt employees get salary hike this year? What we know so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will increase the salaries of central government employees. While previously slated for implementation in 2026, new updates suggest it could begin in 2025.

In January, Prime Minister Modi approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Under this, the salaries of central government employees could increase based on a 2.86 fitment factor.

Millions of government employees have been eagerly awaiting the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. Previous reports suggested implementation from January 1, 2026.

However, a new update suggests the 8th Pay Commission could be implemented from January 1, 2025. Experts believe starting in 2026 is difficult, implying a potential delay.

Can the 8th Pay Commission be implemented from January 1? How will this delay affect employees? Experts believe the 2025 budget lacked allocation for the 8th Pay Commission.

The 8th Pay Commission might be implemented after the 10-year term of the 7th Pay Commission. Considering these factors, implementation on January 1, 2026, seems difficult.

Experts believe a delayed implementation won't negatively impact employees. They say the government will pay arrears for the delay period.

