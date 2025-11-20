8th Pay Commission Update: Unions Seek Pension Revision, 2026 Rollout
Although the Union Cabinet has approved the Eighth Pay Commission, unions are vocal in their demand for changes to its Terms of Reference and pension revision. The unions have demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.
8th Pay Commission Approved
The Union Cabinet approved the 8th Pay Commission in January. Amid confusion, a union has asked PM Modi to change its Terms of Reference to allow for pension benefit revisions.
What are the union's demands?
Employees demand pension revisions, OPS restoration, and a review of NPS under the 8th Pay Commission. They also want autonomous bodies included and 20% interim relief for pensioners.
Demand for implementation of Eighth Pay Commission recommendations
Unions demand the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations be implemented from Jan 1, 2026. The lack of a timeline in the Terms of Reference is causing concern for employees.
The ToR should specify a timeline
The ToR should specify a timeline. The Confederation of Central Govt Employees notes previous commissions were implemented every 10 years: 4th (1986), 5th (1996), 6th (2006), 7th (2016).
Eighth Pay Commission from January 1, 2026
Based on this pattern, the 8th Pay Commission should be effective from Jan 1, 2026. The union has asked PM Modi to state this clearly in the Terms of Reference to avoid confusion.
