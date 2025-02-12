8th Pay Commission kicks in: Higher salaries for government employees from this month

Is the 8th Pay Commission being implemented this month? What's the latest announcement for government employees?

In January, PM Modi approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Under it, central employees' salaries could increase based on a 2.86 fitment factor.

Lakhs of government employees eagerly await the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission since its announcement.

Earlier reports suggested implementation from January 1, 2026. However, there's a new update. The 8th Pay Commission is slated for implementation from January 1, 2025. Experts believe a 2026 start is difficult, implying potential delays.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated ample time exists for implementation, but the government hasn't announced the terms of reference.

Can the 8th Pay Commission be implemented from January 1? How will the delay impact employees? Experts note the 2025 budget lacked allocation for the 8th Pay Commission.

The 8th Pay Commission can be implemented after the 7th Pay Commission's 10-year term. Considering these factors, a January 1, 2026, implementation seems difficult.

Experts suggest a delayed implementation won't negatively impact employees. They stated that in case of delay, the government will pay arrears equivalent to the delay period.

