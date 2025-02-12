8th Pay Commission kicks in: Higher salaries for government employees from this month

Is the 8th Pay Commission being implemented this month? What's the latest announcement for government employees?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

In January, PM Modi approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Under it, central employees' salaries could increase based on a 2.86 fitment factor.

budget 2025
article_image2

Lakhs of government employees eagerly await the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission since its announcement.

article_image3

Earlier reports suggested implementation from January 1, 2026. However, there's a new update. The 8th Pay Commission is slated for implementation from January 1, 2025. Experts believe a 2026 start is difficult, implying potential delays.

article_image4

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated ample time exists for implementation, but the government hasn't announced the terms of reference.

article_image5

Can the 8th Pay Commission be implemented from January 1? How will the delay impact employees? Experts note the 2025 budget lacked allocation for the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image6

The 8th Pay Commission can be implemented after the 7th Pay Commission's 10-year term. Considering these factors, a January 1, 2026, implementation seems difficult.

article_image7

Experts suggest a delayed implementation won't negatively impact employees. They stated that in case of delay, the government will pay arrears equivalent to the delay period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tech sustainability, and growth: 10 companies transforming India's economic landscape AJR

Tech, sustainability, and growth: 10 companies transforming India's economic landscape

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion AJR

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion

New Income Tax bill on cards, set for Lok Sabha introduction on Thursday; check details AJR

New Income Tax bill on cards, set for Lok Sabha introduction on Thursday; check details

Stock market bloodbath: Sensex plunges over 1,000 points on US tariff concerns AJR

Stock market bloodbath: Sensex plunges over 1,000 points on US tariff concerns

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food' vkp

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food'

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures smooth and safe pilgrimage experience Kumbh Mela

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures smooth and safe pilgrimage experience Kumbh Mela

Kiss Day 2025: 7 dress ideas for date night looks ATG

Kiss Day 2025: 7 dress ideas for date night looks

Opposition leaders join Mahakumbh, seek blessings at Sangam

Opposition leaders join Mahakumbh, seek blessings at Sangam

UAE Gold Rate on February 12 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k gold DROPS; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on February 12: Rate of 22k, 24k gold DROPS; Check

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Parliament Panel to take up issue, demand laws for social media, OTT platforms shk

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Parliament Panel to take up issue, demand laws for social media, OTT platforms

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon