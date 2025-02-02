8th Pay Commission: How much salary of central government employees will increase?

The central government has recommended the 8th Pay Commission, which will increase the salaries and allowances of central government employees. This commission will be effective from next year, resulting in a significant increase in the salaries of employees at various levels.

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Pensioners has made a proposal to the Center that could change the dearness allowance and dearness relief for government employees.

Central government employees are currently receiving salaries and allowances under the 7th Pay Commission structure, which was implemented in 2016.

The fitment factor of the 7th Pay Commission was 2.57, which increased the salary in Level One from ₹7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to ₹18,000. Level One includes peons, attendants, and support staff. The basic salary of ₹18,000 is expected to be revised to ₹51,480, an increase of ₹33,480.

For Level 8 Senior Section Officers and Assistant Audit Officers with a basic pay of ₹47,600, it could increase to ₹136,136, a raise of ₹88,536. For Level Nine Deputy Superintendents of Police and Accounts Officers with a basic pay of ₹53,100, it could be upgraded to ₹151,866, an increase of ₹98,766.

Finally, for Level 10, which includes Group A officers such as entry-level officers in the Civil Services with a basic pay of ₹56,100, their salary could be upgraded to ₹160,446, an increase of ₹104,346.

It is understood that if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, employees at every level will receive a substantial increase in their salaries. This will benefit both the employees and the pensioners.

