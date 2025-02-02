8th Pay Commission: How much salary of central government employees will increase?

The central government has recommended the 8th Pay Commission, which will increase the salaries and allowances of central government employees. This commission will be effective from next year, resulting in a significant increase in the salaries of employees at various levels.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 6:09 PM IST

The central government has recommended the 8th Pay Commission. As a result, the salaries and allowances of central government employees will increase. The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Pensioners has made a proposal to the Center that could change the dearness allowance and dearness relief for government employees.

budget 2025
article_image2

This commission will be effective from next year. As a result, central government employees and pensioners will receive a substantial salary and allowance. Central government employees are currently receiving salaries and allowances under the 7th Pay Commission structure, which was implemented in 2016.

article_image3

The fitment factor of the 7th Pay Commission was 2.57, which increased the salary in Level One from ₹7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to ₹18,000.

Level One includes peons, attendants, and support staff. The basic salary of ₹18,000 is expected to be revised to ₹51,480, an increase of ₹33,480.

article_image4

For Level 8 Senior Section Officers and Assistant Audit Officers with a basic pay of ₹47,600, it could increase to ₹136,136, a raise of ₹88,536.

For Level Nine Deputy Superintendents of Police and Accounts Officers with a basic pay of ₹53,100, it could be upgraded to ₹151,866, an increase of ₹98,766.

article_image5

Finally, for Level 10, which includes Group A officers such as entry-level officers in the Civil Services with a basic pay of ₹56,100, their salary could be upgraded to ₹160,446, an increase of ₹104,346.

article_image6

It is understood that if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, employees at every level will receive a substantial increase in their salaries. This will benefit both the employees and the pensioners.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view snt

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers? shk

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers?

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza snt

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza

Union Budget 2025: From Bihar to middle class - The biggest winners vkp

Union Budget 2025: Key reforms for middle class, farmers, entrepreneurs and Bihar

Recent Stories

8 budget-friendly romantic getaways for couples under 30k in February

Valentine's Day : 8 budget-friendly romantic getaways for couples under 30k in February

PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup dmn

"Proud of our Nari Shakti": PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter: Check out its top features, specs & more gcw

Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter: Check out its top features, specs & more

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police anr

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating director Raj Nidimoru? See VIRAL Photos NTI

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating director Raj Nidimoru? See VIRAL Photos

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon